Scarlet Nexus Receives New DLC & Free Content Update

Bandai Namco has released a couple of new additions for Scarlet Nexus, as players can get a free update now as well as a new DLC pack. First off, the free update (officially known as 1.07) adds in new items such as a photo mode and a new level of difficulty, along with the usual bug fixes and whatnot. The paid DLC, which is called the Brain Eater Pack, adds in a new episode and a ton of content for you to explore that greater solidifies the storyline in the primary game. Not to mention some new additions to your skins and some other minor surprises in the mix. We have details of both for you below as you can download the update now, while the DLC will run you $7.

Scarlet Nexus Paid DLC — "Brain Eater Pack" This DLC pack contains a new episode which explores an unseen side of Karen Travers, two different costume sets for all characters, new Vision Simulator missions, as well as other new challenges and rewards! (The Season Pass and Ultimate Edition which includes the base game, digital contents, and season pass, are also available for purchase separately.) "Episode Karen: Unknown History": A hidden history told from Karen Traver's perspective.

"Shadow on the Recording" anime tie-in mission, featuring a powerful new enemy based on Karen Travers, new challenges and rare rewards have been added.

New all-character "Guardian Attire" and "Heir Attire" costume sets. "Heir Attire" costume set designed by Mr. Masakazu Yamashiro and includes 2 extra designed attachments. The latest Free Update is immediately available to all players and implements a variety of new features based on community feedback. Contents for the free Update Ver.1.07 include: Photo Mode for both gameplay and cutscenes.

"Very Hard" difficulty.

Equippable support plug-ins for players looking to experience the story with lower combat difficulty.

New challenges offering exclusive weapons and powerful plug-ins.