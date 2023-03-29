Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Revealed by Pokémon TCG Pokémon TCG's next Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved has been revealed. It features the Paldean Starters & Treasures of Ruin.

Pokémon TCG has announced the full details of the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved will be released on June 9th, 2023. This expansion is based on the Japanese sets Triplet Beat, Clay Burst, and Snow Hazard. It focuses on the Paldean Starters as well as the Treasures of Rin Legendaries, with the pack art featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, Quaquaval, Chien-Pao, and Ting-Lu.

It will feature over 190 cards, fifteen Pokémon ex, three Tera Pokémon ex, 36 Illustration Rares, fifteen Special Illustration Rares, eighteen Full Arts, and nine Hyper Rare gold cards.

The products released in this set will include booster packs, booster boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, single-pack blisters, and three-pack blisters.

The SV Black Star Promo card featured in the Elite Trainer Box will be a Pikachu Illustration Rare that depicts the franchise mascot backed up by the Paldean Starters Quaxly, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases in 2023:

Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.