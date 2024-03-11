Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: dark sky, Ganymede Games, Midwest Games

Sci-Fi RPG Dark Sky Aiming For Fall 2024 Release

Midwest Games released a new trailer for Dark Sky this past week, as they confirmed the game will be coming out sometime this Fall.

Article Summary Indie RPG Dark Sky set for a Q3 2024 release by Midwest Games.

New trailer unveiled, teasing tactical turn-based card combat.

Explore a hand-drawn alien world and unravel its deep narrative.

Customize decks for six characters to defeat diverse enemy factions.

Indie game developer Ganymede Games and publisher Midwest Games announced that they will release Dark Sky sometime in Q3 2024. This all-new hand-drawn sci-fi RPG will have you leading a band of unlikely heroes as you attempt to uncover what's been happening at a mining colony that seems to be the epicenter of a planetary catastrophe. Your group will learn new skills, as wll as craft and upgrade weapons using character cards, as you battle your way to the truth on this alien world. Enjoy the trailer and info on the title while we wait for a proper release date announcement, probably coming during one of the many summer livestreams this year.

Dark Sky

Wolf Prime, a foreign planet home to generations of hard-working miners, is on the brink of total decimation at the cruel hands of a mysterious, unknown force. Lead a crew of unlikely heroes as Squig, a humble shipyard worker, on a daring quest to save his planet from ruin. Brave dangerous arenas and fight for survival in tactical turn-based card battles with six powerful party members. Create a customized deck of cards to complement each character's strengths on the battlefield. Meet complex characters with rich backstories while venturing deep into the unknown to investigate the source of Wolf Prime's destruction.

As Ganymede Games' debut game, Dark Sky is the initial chapter in a much larger narrative universe. Face off with fierce enemies in strategic, party-centric card battles. Create fully customized decks tailored to each of the six playable characters, combine them to inflict debilitating status effects to overpower enemies, and craft and upgrade new cards to unlock powerful abilities like burning lasers and poison darts to breach an enemy's defenses. Traverse colorful hand-painted environments and engage with the various opposing factions on Wolf Prime, such as the Outworld Collective Fleet, the Mining Guild, and the Runshaka death cult, exploring a compelling alien world in a race to uncover the cause of the cataclysm before Squig's planet is torn apart.

