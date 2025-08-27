Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribute Games, Universal Products & Experiences

Scott Pilgrim EX Reveals Two New Playable Characters

Scott Pilgrim EX drops a new trailer revealing two new characters, as evil exes Lucas Lee and Roxie Richter join the fight

Tribute Games and Limited Run Games have released a new trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX, as they show off two new playable characters coming to the game. A lot of these characters will be very familiar to those who love the series, and these two play off the game's name very well, as they are two of Ramona's Evil Exes: Lucas Lee and Roxie Richter. Lucas is more of the hard-hitting action star you expect him to be as a tank, while Roxie is more about speed and precision like a rogue. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

