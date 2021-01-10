Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Will Get A Physical Release

Ubisoft has partnered with Limited Run Games to release multiple physical editions of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game. With the release of the Ultimate Edition coming up later this week, the company will be doing a few different versions of a physical copy. Those include a standard cartridge edition for both the Switch and PS4, a Classic Edition (which will come with some goodies), and a K.O. Edition which will include everything you see below that isn't a game box. We're linking you to the Switch editions but you can find the PS4 versions on their website as well, no word on an Xbox version. All of these will go on sale at Midnight on January 15th, 2021. They look pretty awesome and come with the game, so it's basically a matter of how big your fandom is and how much you're willing to spend on it.

The Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game K.O. Edition includes: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Classic Edition

Premium hard-shell roadie collector's case box featuring working lights and sound. Opening the case turns on the lights and sound (music from Anamanaguchi) as well as revealing a pop-up scene of Sex Bob-omb

Contents in the case can be accessed by lifting the concert stage

Full-color instruction booklet

Reversible covers

The Clash at Demonhead commemorative concert ticket

Deluxe Classic Edition clamshell case with reversible cover.

Hardcover Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game guide book

CD & Cassette Original Soundtrack from Anamanaguchi

Full-size wooden drum sticks featuring game art

Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one each of light, medium, and heavy gauges)

Scott Pilgrim loading screen enamel pin

Premium high-gloss foil 7 Evil-Exes trading card set

Two sticker sheets featuring art from the game