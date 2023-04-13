Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown Releases Today Challenge your friends and rivals in a completely ridiculous set of challenges as Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown is now on PC.

META Publishing and indie developer Chicken Studio have officially released Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown as you can play on PC via Steam. The team has been hyping this one up for a few months as you can take on your friends in some absolutely ridiculous party games, with all of you playing as chickens, just trying not to die in a dozen different ways. You can check out the trailer down below to see what all the hype is about as the game is out now.

"Gather your flock and get ready for some mayhem. Screaming Chicken: Ultimate Showdown is a multiplayer party game where players will challenge their friends to hectic and boisterous battles. Straighten up your feathers and get dressed into the game's dozens of clothing options before gliding into the arena. Watch your step because Screaming Chicken even features tricky and fully destructible environments just waiting to make you fall off the map. With over 130 maps, players won't have to put all their eggs in one basket. There's always something new to explore and try. From platforms surrounded in lava, to crowded city streets players can find their favorite levels and conquer them again and again. Thin out the competition by gathering crazy weapons like machine guns or even bananas and use them to gain the advantage on your opponents."

Multiplayer Mayhem: Grab your friends and jump into the battlefield. Featuring online PvP, Shared/Splitscreen PvP, Online co-op, and Shared/Splitscreen Co-op.

Over 130 Maps: From hectic city streets to tranquil mountains, you may never see the same map twice.

Destructible Environments: Sometimes it all comes crumbling down. Use your weapons to knock down Screaming Chicken's fully destructible environments. Don't worry, you can always build it back up again.

Sometimes it all comes crumbling down. Use your weapons to knock down Screaming Chicken's fully destructible environments. Don't worry, you can always build it back up again. Steam Workshop: Create your own levels and share them with your friends and the Screaming Chicken community and watch the mayhem and feathers fly!