SCUF Gaming Reveals Valor Pro Wireless Controller

SCUF Gaming revealed a brand new pro controller for Xbox this past week, as they showed off the Valor Pro Wireless Controller

Article Summary SCUF Gaming launches the Valor Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox and PC, built for esports-level competition.

Features include four customizable paddles, adjustable instant triggers, and Endurance TMR Thumbsticks.

Tri-Mode connectivity supports PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth, with a 1000 Hz polling rate for ultra-fast response (PC).

Companion app enables advanced customization, with ergonomic upgrades for comfort and fast in-game control.

SCUF Gaming has a brand-new pro controller out for Xbox players as the team unveiled the new Valor Pro Wireless Controller. This is a top-to-bottom upgrade from previous models, as they have upgraded this design to work better with professional gamers, to have customization and comfort options with input from creators and esports players. The design focuses on speed and performance for both PC and Xbox to give them an edge over the competition. We have the finer details below as the controller is out now, starting at $190.

SCUF Gaming Valor Pro Wireless Controller

With an unprecedented level of speed and control, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless gives Xbox and PC gamers a decisive competitive advantage, with every aspect of the controller refined and built to the highest SCUF standards. With four Customizable Paddles, an ultra-fast 1000 Hz Polling Rate (PC only), Adjustable Instant Triggers, Companion App, and more game-changing features including precise Endurance TMR Thumbsticks, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless will improve any hardcore gamers performance.

Endurance TMR Thumbsticks: TMR thumbsticks feel just like standard thumbsticks but with increased durability. Designed to resist wear and tear while still providing precise and smooth control game after game.

TMR thumbsticks feel just like standard thumbsticks but with increased durability. Designed to resist wear and tear while still providing precise and smooth control game after game. Customizable Back Paddles: Four integrated paddles ergonomically placed so gamers can keep their thumbs on the sticks. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by remapping.

Four integrated paddles ergonomically placed so gamers can keep their thumbs on the sticks. Full hardware remapping across three profiles. Inner paddles are removable/blankable and all paddles can be turned off by remapping. Tri-Mode Connectivity: Includes PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth modes. PC mode features a lightning fast 1000 Hz polling rate when wired. Xbox works both wired and wireless at Xbox's specs, while Bluetooth functions with other compatible devices.

Includes PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth modes. PC mode features a lightning fast 1000 Hz polling rate when wired. Xbox works both wired and wireless at Xbox's specs, while Bluetooth functions with other compatible devices. SCUF Ergonomic Legacy: More than fourteen years of ergonomic SCUF learnings and expertise applied to the familiar Xbox shape with a more compact design. Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers that make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient.

More than fourteen years of ergonomic SCUF learnings and expertise applied to the familiar Xbox shape with a more compact design. Shape adjusted to place paddles naturally where fingers slot. Contoured bumpers that make transitioning between triggers and bumpers quicker and more efficient. Dedicated Audio Controls: Never set the controller down as individual audio scroll wheels control headset volume and Game vs. Chat mix plus headset and mic mute.

Never set the controller down as individual audio scroll wheels control headset volume and Game vs. Chat mix plus headset and mic mute. Companion App: A dedicated app on Xbox and PC allows for button/profile remapping, thumbstick and trigger deadzone adjustment, thumbstick and trigger sensitivity adjustment, vibration adjustment and full recalibration. Coming soon.

A dedicated app on Xbox and PC allows for button/profile remapping, thumbstick and trigger deadzone adjustment, thumbstick and trigger sensitivity adjustment, vibration adjustment and full recalibration. Coming soon. Rechargeable Battery: Fast charging built in battery with up to 17 hours of life.

