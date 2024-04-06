Posted in: Games, Jagex, Video Games | Tagged: Gamepires, SCUM

Scum Releases New Gameplay Trailer Teasing New Content

After what feels like years of silence, Jagex has released a new Scum gameplay trailer, showing off the latest looks for the game.

Jagex has revealed a new gameplay video for the game Scum, as they show off new content for a game we haven't seen much of lately. The company purchased the developer Gamepires last year, as they were steadily developing the game while it sat in Early Access. But ever since then it's been radio silence for the most part for the multiplayer open-world survival game. This brand new trailer which was released earlier this week, shows off more of the island you'll be trying to survive on, along with the vast amount of enemies you'll have to deal with and the improvements they've made to combat. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see when they'll publish the full version of the game.

Scum

Explore, loot, craft, and customize your way to dominance – or inevitable death. Scum is a truly immersive and hyper-realistic survival experience where you have total control of your progression. You start as a prisoner on the super-max Scum Island under the watchful eye of the sinister TEC1 corporation. Roam the rolling fields, lush forests, and other rugged terrains of the island, using skills, guts, and cunning to survive. Incredibly complex simulation makes every detail matter. Eat the right diet, keep your wounds free of infection, or it won't just be the physical threats that take your life. Seek to take out other players or join forces while you loot and craft your way to better gear and weaponry. Flex your creative muscles with extensive base-building options and reinforcements that will make your fortress impenetrable.

The island is vast and full of ways to die, from fellow prisoners to killer mechs and sinister 'puppets' suspended between life and death. All you have is what you're carrying – everything else is up to you. Inventory space is minimal. Progression will be tough. Noobs will die. Oh, and one more thing… you're not just a prisoner. TEC1 is also an entertainment company, and they're broadcasting every triumph and failure on Scum Island to a bloodthirsty audience of millions. So smile…you're on TV.

