Sea Of Thieves Launches The Safer Seas Content Today

Rare has released a new update as part of Season 10 for Sea Of Thieves, as you'll now be sailing to Safer Seas. but how safe is it?

Rare has released a new update for Sea of Thieves today as part of Season 10, as you can dive into the Safer Seas content right now. The shorthand to the content is that you can play in a world either solo or co-op with friends that has no other humans on it. It's just you, the boat, the challenges ahead, and all of the usual enemies you'd come across. Which means if you fail, it's on you, not someone else for staling your treasure after you did all the work. We have more info from the team below, along with the trailer, as you can get the full details on Xbox Wire.

For the Solo Swashbucklers – Set off on your sloop for a truly solo Sea of Thieves adventure with Safer Seas, ensuring nothing will come between you and the ultimate pirate experience.

– Set off on your sloop for a truly solo Sea of Thieves adventure with Safer Seas, ensuring nothing will come between you and the ultimate pirate experience. For the Coziest Vibes – From the rolling seas and island sunsets to kicking back with a fishing pole, wrap yourself in Safer Seas to take in the unparalleled ambiance Sea of Thieves has to offer.

– From the rolling seas and island sunsets to kicking back with a fishing pole, wrap yourself in Safer Seas to take in the unparalleled ambiance Sea of Thieves has to offer. For a Dose of Disney Magic – With A Pirate's Life and The Legend of Monkey Island providing Disney-themed fun, Safer Seas allows players to set off on adventures with their favorite pirates unimpeded by the larger Sea of Thieves world.

– With A Pirate's Life and The Legend of Monkey Island providing Disney-themed fun, Safer Seas allows players to set off on adventures with their favorite pirates unimpeded by the larger Sea of Thieves world. For some Friendly Chaos – While Safer Seas is insulated from the game's shared world crew-based shenanigans with up to three friends have been carefully preserved, making for the ultimate environment for all the creative hijinks you can conjure.

– While Safer Seas is insulated from the game's shared world crew-based shenanigans with up to three friends have been carefully preserved, making for the ultimate environment for all the creative hijinks you can conjure. For the Goonies at Heart – Embrace your inner adventurer with Sea of Thieves' story-driven quests and explore the mysteries of the Sea of Thieves world across the Shores of Gold or Ashen Age questlines.

– Embrace your inner adventurer with Sea of Thieves' story-driven quests and explore the mysteries of the Sea of Thieves world across the Shores of Gold or Ashen Age questlines. For the Protective Parents – Safer Seas provides the perfect place to introduce Sea of Thieves to your family, removing the tension of shared world multiplayer for a more controlled pirate adventure.

