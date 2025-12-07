Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jardar Solli, Seablip, Vibedy

Seablip Finally Receives The Long-Awaited Castle Update

Seablip will receieve a new update while the game is still being worked on in Early Access as the Castle Update arrives this week

Article Summary The Castle Update lets you build, upgrade, and defend your own stronghold on your home island in Seablip.

Embark on new adventures to attack 26 enemy castles, including legendary pirate, Redcoat, and Bluecoat bases.

Customize and upgrade your ship with 48 unique enhancements, combining effects for superior naval combat.

Recruit and level up unique sailors, conquer bosses, and master minigames like fishing and lockpicking.

Solo indie game developer Jardar Solli and publisher Vibedy Games will finally release one of the long-awaited updates for Seablip as the game sits in Early Access. The Castle Update is exactly as it sounds, as you'll be able to build a castle on your island now with better defenses, but with it comes greater challenges than before that could cause you some headaches. No word yet on when we'll see the final version of the game, but it does feel like we're getting closer with this one. We have more details and the trailer here as the update arrives on December 8, 2025.

The Castle Update

The Castle Update introduces an exciting new battle mode where players can build and defend their own castle on their home island, or set sail to attack enemy fortifications across the seven seas. This marks one of the most substantial content additions since Seablip's Early Access launch, offering fresh strategic gameplay alongside the existing naval combat and exploration. Players will be able to craft their own castle at the home island workbench, choose a loyal crewmate to follow them on adventures and face off against 26 enemy castles belonging to the Bluecoats, Redcoats, and Pirates – including 5 legendary challenges for those seeking the ultimate test of their pirate skills. Full trailer and more details about the Castle Update will be revealed soon.

Seablip

Seablip features an open-world map containing many islands to explore, enemies to fight, and treasures to find. Plunder and sink enemy vessels on your path to become a feared pirate, and discover hidden secrets waiting to be discovered as you sail the sea.

Upgrade Your Ship: Increasing the size and quality of your ship is a crucial part of the game, by buying a better one or by upgrading your existing one. There are more than 48 upgrades (cannons and other special upgrades) for your ship. Many of the upgrades offer unique attack/defense specialties: hull breach, fire, poison gas, magic shield, and more. Experiment with combining certain effects such as water and electricity to give you the edge in battle. Discover new combinations to maximize your offensive and defensive options, and help you survive.

Increasing the size and quality of your ship is a crucial part of the game, by buying a better one or by upgrading your existing one. There are more than 48 upgrades (cannons and other special upgrades) for your ship. Many of the upgrades offer unique attack/defense specialties: hull breach, fire, poison gas, magic shield, and more. Experiment with combining certain effects such as water and electricity to give you the edge in battle. Discover new combinations to maximize your offensive and defensive options, and help you survive. Hire Sailors: Each sailor in Seablip is unique and there is a limited number, so treat them well! When sailors level up they will earn points to spend on attributes such as Health, Luck, and intelligence. As they progress, sailors can learn two random skills that can be used to aid them in each battle encounter. Different battle bonuses are given depending on the faction the sailor belongs to. Pirates, Redcoats, and Bluecoats are some of the factions you'll come across throughout the game.

Each sailor in Seablip is unique and there is a limited number, so treat them well! When sailors level up they will earn points to spend on attributes such as Health, Luck, and intelligence. As they progress, sailors can learn two random skills that can be used to aid them in each battle encounter. Different battle bonuses are given depending on the faction the sailor belongs to. Pirates, Redcoats, and Bluecoats are some of the factions you'll come across throughout the game. Bounty Hunter: Confront the scourge of the seas as you face off against seven bosses in Seablip (more coming soon), each possessing a unique tactic and ship. While you are free to roam as you please, defeating all the bosses is the main objective in the current Early Access version.

Confront the scourge of the seas as you face off against seven bosses in Seablip (more coming soon), each possessing a unique tactic and ship. While you are free to roam as you please, defeating all the bosses is the main objective in the current Early Access version. Minigames: Cast your line and reel in your catch in a robust fishing minigame, as you take a break from conquering the sea. Discover hidden secrets and treasure, and generally, get up to no good as you use your excellent lockpicking skills to great effect. Other smaller minigames are in development, and will be worked on and improved with the help of the community!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!