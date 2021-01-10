Seacorp Technologies Will Release Kinetic Edge Next Month

Seacorp Technologies revealed this week that they will be releasing Kinetic Edge onto Steam on February 5th, 2021. This is one of those frantic tech games that's been turned into a physics-based racer, where a lot of what you do has an adverse effect based on the physics of the game. The multiplayer game was announced for release next month and will not only include multiplayer modes, but will have several new features added after launch. Check out the info released by the devs below, including a quote from the founder, as well as a new trailer.

"Kinetic Edge is a compendium of different games but, in truth, all have the same core: It's like crazy golf meets Tron," says founder Richard Seabrook. "The game finds that brilliant sweet spot between being a perfect package of fun for those wanting to play with their friends, but also serving as an addictive set of challenges for single players as well." Kinetic Race – Race with friends to get the best time or against others online.

Kinetic Arena – Knockout other players to make them lose points and stay in the green zone for maximum points gain.

Kinetic Survival – Increasingly difficult challenges knocking out players, last to remain wins.

Kinetic Golf – A physics crazy golf game you can play with friends.

Kinetic Maze – A procedurally generated level that constantly changes. Currently, there are three types of maze varying in size; 10×10 20×20 and 50×50. Maze's are colour coded and have a distance meter to help out but you will have to navigate it to find the exit. Be sure not to follow the wrong friend because they can lead you to a dead-end!

Kinetic Gauntlet Single-Player & Multi-Player – Can you complete the gauntlet? Seven minutes, one life, and no checkpoints. The Gauntlet is a super hard level that will test your abilities to the max within Kinetic Edge. Gauntlet also comes with Gauntlet training mode with multiple checkpoints and a slower pace for you to practice before the real deal.