Sean Bean Becomes Free Content In Hitman: World Of Assassination

An old favorite has returned as Sean Bean's character from the Hitman franchise is now free in Hitman: World Of Assassination.

IO Interactive has brought back some fan-favorite content to Hitman: World Of Assassination as Sean Bean makes a return to the franchise. You may remember Bean playing the role of an Elusive Target in Hitman 2, as he took on the role of Mark Faba, a former MI5 agent turned freelance assassin that you were tasked with taking out. Now, he's been brought back in what feels like the same mission, but with a number of new additions and twists, now being called The Undying. The content will only be available for a short time, as you can see here, it will end on April 21. We have more details from the devs latest patch notes, and the trailer above, as you can access the content now.

Hitman: World Of Assassination – Elusive Target: The Undying

The Undying Elusive Target featuring Sean Bean finally returns to the World of Assassination. Mark Faba is famous for his uncanny ability to rise from the dead, having been confirmed killed more than 25 times. It is now your job to finally put the Undying in the ground… for good! For the first time ever, Free Starter Pack players will have a chance to experience the Undying mission in The Oroborous – A Three-level Arcade contract featuring The Undying Elusive Target, available for free to everyone. In this game mode, players will be tasked with multiple escalating missions, upon failure, progress will restart from the first level and the contract will be locked for 12 hours until the player can attempt to play the contract again. The original 'one chance only' Elusive Target will only be available to World of Assassination players.

Additionally, we will be releasing a brand new DLC pack to all platforms, The Undying Pack which includes The Oroborous, a three-level Arcade contract featuring The Undying as well as cosmetic items, priced at $4.99/€4.99/£3.99. The Undying Pack includes:

The Ephemeral Suit with Eye Patch

Kronstadt Mini Flash Robo XOI-2900

Kronstadt IOI-1998X Surround Earphones

Kronstadt Explosive Pen (Gen 2)

A set of six cosmetic items for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the iconic Elusive Target mission.

The Oroborous – A three-level Arcade contract featuring The Undying Elusive Target.

