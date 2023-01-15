Season: A Letter To The Future Releases New Story Trailer Get a better look at the story of the highly anticipated game Season: A Letter To The Future in the latest trailer released this week.

Indie developer and publisher Scavengers Studio have released a new story trailer for Season: A Letter To The Future. The trailer gives a little bit of a perspective on the main character and their goal of recording a history of her world before everything comes to an end. It's a brief trailer that doesn't give much away in terms of what you'll be doing, but it does set up the wonder of what's to come, and it is beautifully animated. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will come out ton January 31st, 2023.

"Maytora, an outsider artist, documents the story of the valley through her sculptures. You're the only witness to her final piece. Easel is the last monk of Tieng Valley. Left behind by his teachers and friends, Easel awaits the change of the season in isolation, with nothing to pray for until you arrive. You support them through moments of quiet crisis. In their lives, the change coming to the world is not abstract; it is immediate. They are trying to navigate, to survive, to find a way to live. You help them. You remember them."

A bicycle road trip : Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle and take in each moment. Your journey will take 6 to 12 hours, depending on how much you linger. You should linger. It's a game about lingering.

: Wind your way through stunning landscapes on your bicycle and take in each moment. Your journey will take 6 to 12 hours, depending on how much you linger. You should linger. It's a game about lingering. A compelling narrative: Discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. Contemplate and make difficult choices that could affect how the story ends. Select and capture the most important moments from the current season to preserve them for future generations.

Discover a new world; one unknown yet familiar. Contemplate and make difficult choices that could affect how the story ends. Select and capture the most important moments from the current season to preserve them for future generations. Document, photograph, and record: Collect memories, make recordings, and piece together the secrets of the world of SEASON in a highly customizable journal.

Collect memories, make recordings, and piece together the secrets of the world of SEASON in a highly customizable journal. Emotionally complex characters: Meet a diverse cast of characters, each of whom has two precious things to share with you: the stories of their lives and a moment together at the end of the season.

Meet a diverse cast of characters, each of whom has two precious things to share with you: the stories of their lives and a moment together at the end of the season. Immersive Soundtrack: Listen to the gorgeous score as you travel through the world; music is embedded in the landscapes, and evolves and drifts as you do.