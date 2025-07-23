Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: seattle, Seattle Indies, Slice

Seattle Indies To Hold SLICE In Seattle Next Month

Seattle Indies have annoucned a one-day convention happening ahead of PAX for local indie companies called SLICE, happening in late August

Article Summary SLICE, a new indie game developer expo, debuts in Seattle on August 27 at McCaw Hall.

Organized by Seattle Indies, SLICE focuses on leadership, business, and creative growth in gaming.

The event offers panels, networking, and insights tailored for Pacific Northwest indie devs.

SLICE takes place just before PAX West, bringing top industry execs and emerging indie talent together.

Indie game advocacy group Seattle Indies announced they will be holding a special one-day event in Seattle ahead of APX West this year called SLICE. The event will focus on local indie developers in Seattle and around the Pacific Northwest, taking place on August 27 at the McCaw Hall opera house (next door to the Space Needle), focusing on helping smaller companies with a bevy of topics, including leadership, business strategy, fundraising, production, and creative development. Signups to attend are happening on the event's website, as we have more info and a quote below about the inaugural event.

Seattle Indies – SLICE

SLICE (Seattle Loves Indie Creators Expo) is a one-day B2B conference designed to celebrate and support game developers and industry leaders in building successful, sustainable studios. Whether you're part of a scrappy indie team, scaling up your studio, or looking to sharpen your leadership and business skills, SLICE brings together professionals from across the games industry for a focused day of networking, practical insights and meaningful connections. With dedicated tracks covering leadership, business strategy, fundraising, production, and creative development, SLICE offers an inside look at the tools, tactics, and people driving the future of games. Held in the heart of Seattle's vibrant game dev community – just two days before PAX West – it's a chance to recharge, connect and get inspired by what it truly means to thrive as a game creator today.

"Why would an Indie game creator want to fly halfway across the world, when the city of Seattle has a wealth of resources,"said Executive Director of Seattle Indies, Tim Cullings. "SLICE or the 'Seattle Loves Indie Creators Expo' is going to feature everything about Indie titles… we'll be featuring some of the top executives in Indie video games and showing off a wealth of titles. And we're two days before PAX, so it's an excellent opportunity to take part in its inaugural event."

"Seattle is home to more than 40,000 game developers who have produced some of the top-selling games, game consoles, and VR hardware of all time. Yet there has not been a large-scale event dedicated specifically to celebrating, supporting, and uplifting this vital part of the WA State creative economy and the games industry at large in nearly a decade. SLICE changes all of that with an annual day-long summit featuring speakers and interactive sessions led by luminaries of the local industry and beyond. Opportunities to connect with publishers, investors, service providers, and their fellow developers in curated networking sessions will highlight a day devoted to the vibrant game development community from the Pacific Northwest and devs visiting for PAX West."

