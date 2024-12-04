Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars

Second Wave of Star Wars Characters Arrive in Brawlhalla

Four new Star Wars characters have been added to Brawlhalla, as bounty hunters make their presence known in the game this time around

Article Summary Dive into Brawlhalla's new Star Wars wave featuring Han Solo, Chewbacca, Mandalorian, and Grogu as a Companion.

Explore Mos Eisley Spaceport, battle with the Darksaber, and enjoy unique features like Chewbacca's dual rifle style.

Join the Scum & Villainy Strikeout in the Brawl of the Week on the new Mos Eisley Spaceport map for intense 1v1 fights.

Participate in Brawlhalla's first-ever Skirmish on December 18 to earn rewards and support Team Naughty or Team Nice.

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have come together to add a new set of characters from Star Wars to Brawlhalla's roster. Players now have access to four new characters, as you can play as Han Solo, Chewbacca, Kay Vess and Nix, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, all of whom have their own kind of attacks and animations that will bring the thrill of bounty hunter combat to the title. We have more info about the latest addition below, and the latest trailer for it above, as the content is now live.

Brawlhalla x Star Wars Wave II

With the new characters comes a new Map, the Mos Eisley Spaceport, and other Items, including the Darksaber. The Event also has exciting new features for Brawlhalla. Grogu is something new to Brawlhalla called a Companion that follows The Mandalorian around in battle. Grogu doesn't attack and can't be attacked, though he reacts to the brawl by emoting and other actions. Plus, Chewbacca carries his Bowcaster two-handed like a rifle instead of one-handed or dual-wielded like every other Blasters character in Brawlhalla.

Han Solo, Chewbacca, Kay, and The Mandalorian join Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, and Darth Maul, who all entered Brawlhalla earlier this year. Brawlhalla also deployed patch 9.01 today, ushering in a Star Wars-themed Brawl of the Week, new Skirmishes, and more, including:

Scum & Villainy Strikeout is the Brawl of the Week! Pick your five favorite Legends and shoot first in this intense 1v1 200% brawl damage on the new Mos Eisley Spaceport map. The first player to five KOs wins.

The first-ever Brawlhalla Skirmish is on December 18. Choose Team Naughty or Team Nice, and fight the other Faction in online matchmaking game. You'll earn influence for your Faction and earn rewards while you play!

Improved Darth Maul's knee connections

