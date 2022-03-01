Astro Gaming Reveals The A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset

Astro Gaming revealed a brand new addition to their line of headsets as they unveiled the A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headset. As you can see they've made a number of changes to the A10, which has basically been their pride and joy for years as it was a versatile gaming headset that could take a beating and still deliver quality audio at a cheap price. Because when you're shopping around and you see dozens of models over $150, it's nice to see some under $100 that still deliver.

The idea behind this one is that it is made with the modern gamer in mind, which is why the design has been altered from the original, the audio has been given an upgrade, the materials used are still tough as nails but reduces the carbon impact, and it comes in five different colors to choose from. You can currently order one from the link above for $60, as we have more info on the improved model down below.

The A10 Gen 2 delivers carefully balanced, high-fidelity audio with custom-tuned 32mm ASTRO Audio dynamic drivers for an immersive experience. The advanced integrated boom microphone can be flipped up to mute for privacy and down for crystal-clear comms via 6.0mm unidirectional mic. Weighing in at only 8.7 oz (246 grams), the A10 Gen 2 is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. The A10 Gen 2 fits a wide range of people, but it's designed and optimized for the comfort of smaller head sizes. The padded headband and memory foam ear pads, associated with a lightweight construction, provide feather-like comfort. One of ASTRO's most sustainable gaming headsets, the A10 Gen 2 is certified CarbonNeutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. The plastic parts include post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. By choosing this gaming headset, you're doing your part to help support responsible management of the world's forests.

"With the new A10, we focused on the idea of building to the needs and wants of the new generation customer, not just being a next generation product. We made several improvements in performance and feature set, while also building a headset that is lightweight, comfortable and flexible for today's multiple gaming scenarios. It's available in a number of bold colorways to reflect individual personality and style, and importantly, we are able to do so in a way that is sustainable for the planet and our society," said Thadeous Cooper, head of ASTRO marketing at Logitech G.