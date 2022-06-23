The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 10: Popplio Line

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with the Popplio line.

Popplio: We get two Popplio cards in Lost Thunder with the first being a cute Hitoshi Ariga piece that shows this seal-like Water-type Starter bouncing a bubble on its nose. It's a cute illustration that makes me feel bad that Popplio is so overlooked among Starters, but it is what it is! The next looks so much like a classic Ken Sugmiori that makes me think back to the old school days of the TCG. Just like the sets of old, this looks like Sugmiori stock art over a new background, but it's actually drawn by artist Yusuke Ohmura.

By far my favorite card of the line is Atsuko Nishida's Brionne, who looks dreamlike in this softly colored illustration which almost seems to sparkle despite it not being holographic. This is due to the beautifully delicate use of lighting on the water.

Primarina: Artist Shin Nagasawa delivers a solid card with coloring that works well with the Sun & Moon holo pattern, but Primaria itself ends up looking a touch too evil in this card.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder.