Buddy Platformer Game Windswept Arrives This November

What happens when a duck and a turtle team up? Find out in the new buddy platformer Windswept, which arrives this November

Article Summary Windswept is a new '90s-inspired buddy platformer starring a duck and a turtle team, released this November.

Swap between unique duck and turtle abilities, tackling over 40 stages filled with secrets and tough challenges.

Play Windswept solo or with a friend in co-op, mixing and matching techniques to find creative solutions.

A free demo is available on Steam now, letting you experience Windswept before its full launch in November.

Indie game developer WeatherFell and publisher Top Hat Studios revealed that their new game, Windswept, will be out this November. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a classic '90s-style buddy platformer game featuring a duck and a turtle who help each other try to find their way home. Which you can do solo or with a friend in co-op. The game currently has a free demo out on Steam, as the full version will be released on November 11, 2025.

Windswept

Don't be fooled by its cute charm! The journey home won't be an easy one! Windswept is a love letter to a period of gaming where collectathon platformers reigned supreme, trying again was the norm, and players only had a game manual to guide them. There are over 40 stages to explore, each with its own set of hidden collectibles, bonus challenges, and quirky obstacles to overcome… or fall victim to! You'll learn every ability in the first stage of the game; after that, you're on your own! Changing your leader gives you an entirely new set of actions to use and master – remember to take your time and things will click eventually…

Making your way home will be tough, and you'll need to keep trying until you get the hang of things – but for those who find it a walk in the park, there's plenty of hidden challenges along the way to test you! There's no wrong way to play Windswept. Marbles and Checkers each have unique abilities, but that won't always be enough to overcome specialized challenges… Mix 'n' match different techniques to play your own way. You may surprise yourself with what you're capable of! The journey home is a long one – live for the moments as they happen. After that, they're only a memory!

