Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.

Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare: This is one of the most beautiful Rainbow Rares in the set, painting this normally jet black Steel-type bird in a radiant rainbow. Sometimes, this style of card ends up making the card lose some of its detail, but the way the colors hit Corviknight is quite nice here. As far as the value, this is a mid-range Secret Rare at a current value of just over $23 USD.

Bruno Rainbow Rare: This one haunts me a bit. You generally get one Secret Rare from a booster box if you're lucky, and two if you're insanely lucky. While I did end up having luck with Battle Styles, this was the Secret Rare I pulled from my second box, my third box, and a random pack. It has a decent value at just over $22, but this is one I can certainly see dropping over time.

Cheryl Rainbow Rare: Cheryl's Rainbow Rare is the third most valuable trainer in the set, after both the Rainbow and Full Art versions of Phoebe. Truly, Cheryl and Phoebe both teamed up here to hit Battle Styles with a waifu tax, which makes the set a bit more difficult to complete. This card has a current value of $36.30 as of this writing, which is thankfully not too wild.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we continue our spotlight on the set's Secret Rares