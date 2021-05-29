Secretlab & Warner Bros. Present An Iron Throne Gaming Chair

Secretlab announced this week they've partnered with Warner Bros. again to release a Game Of Thrones gaming chair for the Iron Throne. The two companies have had a pretty good run together making chairs for DC Comics characters, Mortal Kombat, and previous Game Of Thrones editions. This black and gray version pays homage to the one thing everyone seeks in the kingdom, and that's to sit upon the Iron Throne. Well, now you can sit on a comfy version of it to help mark the 10th Anniversary of the HBO series, which comes in both the Omega and Titan models. You can read more about the design here, but you better be quick if you want to own one as it will be in a limited quantity. Once they're sold out, they're not bringing it back.

Taking cues from the Iron Throne, the chair features intricate embroidery of the swords that make up the throne on the backrest. Further detail is stitched onto the side wings — swords rise above the user's shoulders, creating the effect that they are sitting on the Iron Throne themselves.

Upholstered in Secretlab's new and improved PRIMETM 2.0 PU leather and featuring a generous, supportive layer of patent-pending cold-cure foam, the Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition chair allows fans to step back into the world of Westeros in comfort and rule over the Seven Kingdoms — or any competition they may face in game.

Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Lumbar Pillow The Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Lumbar Pillow will allow Game of Thrones fans to immerse themselves in the epic narrative behind their favorite TV show and elevate their setup with a complete set of Iron Anniversary commemorative pieces, designed by Secretlab and Warner Bros. Featuring the sigils of House Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon and Tyrell stitched on black velour, the lumbar pillow is a nod to the houses who play the game of thrones.