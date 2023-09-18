Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: dc comics, gaming chair, harley quinn

Secretlab Announces New Harley Quinn Edition Gaming Chair Skin

Oh Mr. J! Secretlab has partnered again with DC Comics to bring Harley Quinn to their line of gaming chairs with this new SKINS design.

Secretlab has revealed a new promotion with DC Comics this morning, as the company shows off the latest addition to the SKINS line with the Harley Quinn Edition. Truth be told, this has actually been one of the company's most requested designs ever since they started working with DC. As you can see from the image below, the chair harkens back to a few different incarnations of the character, from her debut in Batman: The Animated Series all the way to her more recent appearances with the Suicide Squad films. Like many of the specialty designs in the SKINS line, this one will run you $200, as you can apply it to the top of your chair with little effort. We have more information and images below from the company, as it will become available later today.

"The Secretlab SKINS Harley Quinn Edition is the long-awaited follow-up to the Secretlab Birds of Prey Edition chair — a limited edition design in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products that sold out almost immediately. An exclusive design releasing just after Batman Day, the Secretlab SKINS Harley Quinn Edition will let you switch up the look of your TITAN Evo in just three minutes and is precision-mapped to your chair for the perfect fit. With a sprinkling of some cheery, deranged fun, it employs a unique jacquard weave that brings to life a pattern of checkered diamonds on the side wings — a modern twist on her three of diamonds motif. Her signature is stitched onto the backrest, adorned with a heart and "XOXO" detailing, a nod to the bubbly personality and charm that conceals her demented mind. But beware, this jester is not to be trifled with. When the Joker pushed her into a vat of acid, she walked right out — with a generous helping of insanity."

