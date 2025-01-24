Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, McLaren

Secretlab Announces Pro McLaren Edition Chair & Lumbar Pillow

Secretlab has revealed a new design of gaming chair and lumbar pillow, as they have a new Pro McLaren Edition available now

The chair showcases McLaren Racing's signature aerodynamic silhouette with papaya accents.

Features carbon fiber leatherette and microsuede, celebrating McLaren's engineering legacy.

Includes complementary Lumbar Pillow Pro for enhanced comfort and support during gaming.

Secretlab has revealed the latest special edition gaming chair and lumbar pillow, as they have created the Pro McLaren Edition. As the name suggests, the design is a tribute to Bruce McLaren and the original racecar from 1963. This is the first McLaren-inspired chair working with the company, serving as a celebration of their 2024 season for the Formula 1 Team. Both of them are available right now, as we have more details about the design below.

Secretlab Pro McLaren Edition Chair & Lumbar Pillow

As a nod to McLaren Racing's signature aerodynamic hourglass silhouette, artfully placed papaya accents trace the same flowing lines and curves on the chair — evoking the way McLaren race cars cut effortlessly through air. McLaren Automotive's distinctive hexagonal grille pattern is also mirrored on the chair's backrest. Stunning carbon fiber leatherette panels pay homage to the brand's innovative use of the material, starting with the McLaren MP4/1 in 1981 — the first-ever design to employ a full carbon fiber monocoque chassis. The MP4/1 revolutionized performance and safety in Formula 1, introducing the grid to a material that was stronger, lighter, and safer. With McLaren clinching its first Constructors' Championship since 1998, the Secretlab TITAN Evo McLaren Edition celebrates a new era for the team, paying homage to its gritty spirit and unceasing engineering advancements over the years.

Outfitted with all the proprietary technologies of the Secretlab TITAN Evo and upholstered in an exquisite microsuede, the McLaren Edition chair takes a similar approach to performance with a design refined over hundreds of prototypes and rigorous testing. The Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro McLaren Edition was designed specially for the Secretlab TITAN Evo McLaren Edition chair. It is the perfect fit for pros who want even more support, filled with our signature PlushCell memory foam that effortlessly molds to your back. It is engineered to complement the TITAN Evo's 4-way L-ADAP T Lumbar Support System, so you can still enjoy the full range of personalized adjustments in four directions.

From kickstarting a line of Formula 1-winning race cars to introducing one of the fastest road cars in the world, the McLaren Speedtail, every step of McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive's illustrious lineage has pushed the limits of possibility. Their pursuit of relentless technical innovation parallels Secretlab's commitment as chair specialists to redefine the making of a modern ergonomic chair through science and engineering.

