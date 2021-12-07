Secretlab Announces Their First Harry Potter Gaming Chair

Secretlab has revealed they are selling their first Harry Potter-theme gaming chair with this design celebrating the film's 20th anniversary. It's a weird concept to think about, but yes, it has been two decades since the first Harry Potter film had hit the big screen. (technically it came out back in November, but it's still 20 years). So to mark the occasion, the company has partnered up with Warner Bros. to release this special Titan EVO 2022 edition of the chair. The chair itself features an embroidered Marauder's Map on the backrest that fans will enjoy looking at every time they go to sit down, as well as an embroidered Hogwarts crest on the front side. They've added small details in the leather such as the spiral tops of the school.

Along with the chair, they have also put together a collection of four lumbar support pillows, each one with the four houses on them so it doesn't matter who you belong to, you can rep them in style while they support your seating choices. You can see the designs below and as you can see, they took extra care to make sure each one was properly represented and shown off in style. You can check out more images below of the pillows and the chair as they are now currently on sale, with the chair prices starting at $469 and the pillows at $59.

The Secretlab Harry Potter Collection pays tribute to the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, that brought the Wizarding World to life on the big screen for the first time — and the spellbinding magic that captured imaginations around the world. Rep your Hogwarts house with pillows inspired by Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Don't forget to pack them in your trunk!