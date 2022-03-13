Secretlab Releases New Gaming Chair Design For The Batman

As part of the promotion for the new movie The Batman, Warner Bros. has partnered with Secretlab again to release a new gaming chair design. The latest chair to join their DC Collection, this is basically a collector's dream as it is designed to match the armor and style of this version of the caped crusader, complete with its own detachable logo on the back of the chair. If you are looking to turn your own setup into a Batcave of your own design, or already have one and are looking to upgrade, this is one of the biggest items you could snag yourself. You can check out the details of this below, as you can currently register to be on the list to buy one when they become available.

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 The Batman Movie Edition1 gaming chair heralds a new beginning for longtime fans of the Caped Crusader as a bold new addition to the Secretlab DC Collection, which now consists of The Joker Edition, The Flash Edition, the Superman Edition, and the fan-favorite Dark Knight Edition. Upholstered in full black Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette with perforated matte leather detailing and a brand-new Bat emblem that magnetically attaches to the backrest, The Batman Movie Edition chair features nuanced details inspired by Batman lore to create a statement piece for Super Hero aficionados. Built on the award-winning Secretlab 2022 Series, fans can enjoy ergonomic comfort as they revisit their favorite iterations of Batman from the Golden Age of comics until today. The Batman Movie Edition is available in limited quantities for pre-order in sizes Small, Regular and XL.

"Fans have come to love our DC chairs over the years; we get people writing to request for restock each time one sells out. In celebration of the upcoming, all-new blockbuster The Batman, we decided to create an even more unique iteration for the truest Batman and DC fans. Batman's gadgets and his suit have always reflected his complex character and we've incorporated that into our latest The Batman Movie Edition chair — you'll have to watch the movie for the full impact of this Easter egg," said Ian Ang, Co-Founder and CEO of Secretlab.