Secretlab Reveals Four New Harry Potter Gaming Chair Designs Get your favorite Harry Potter house on a gaming chair as Secretlab has all four designs for you to choose from.

Secretlab has revealed a new collection of designs for their line of gaming chairs, as you can now choose from four new Harry Potter designs. In partnership with Warner Bros., all four of the famous houses of Hogwarts are now available, giving you a chance to choose from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff to sit at your desk. All of them have been designed in the colors of the houses and their scarves, with the crest front and center on both sides f the chair, specifically available for their Titan Evo 2022 design. We got more info on the designs below as you can order them on March 20th.

"Imagine stepping through the doors of Hogwarts as a First-Year and into the Great Hall, where the Sorting Hat awaits. Are you brave as a Gryffindor, ambitious as a Slytherin, smart as a Ravenclaw or loyal as a Hufflepuff? Hogwarts house pride is something that is truly special to Wizarding World fans and Secretlab is here to deck out all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs. With Hogwarts Legacy topping numerous charts around the world since its release, and Hogwarts House Pride Week coming up on March 20, there's no better time to jazz up your setup, Hogwarts-style."

"Featuring designs exclusive to Secretlab SKINS, the Harry Potter House Collection sports the iconic crest of each Hogwarts house prominently in its pride of place, on the front and back of the backrest sleeve. Precisely mapped with a proprietary fitting system, the chair skin cloaks your Secretlab TITAN Evo chair with an indistinguishable form and fit, embellished with an accented checkered pattern in the respective house colors on the side wings. Transform your chair into the ultimate display of fandom for your Hogwarts house in less than three minutes, while keeping it fresh and clean with added softness."