Secretlab Rolls Out House Of The Dragon Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab has released a brand new theme for their gaming chair line as they have partnered with HBO for a House Of The Dragon design. The company is no stranger to the franchise as they have produced chairs with different house designs in the past. But this one takes a much more regal approach with the Targaryen logo, and much more refined patterns with the dragon scales and dark fire etched within the leather and cloth. You can snag the design right now as it will cost you whatever size of chair you're looking to get on the Titan 2022 series. Here's some added info on the design and a quote from the company on the partnership.

Embellished with elaborate dragon scale leather which was specially designed for the Secretlab House of the Dragon Edition, the chair is an ode to the Targaryens at the peak of their power in Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen. Their sigil is stitched on the front and back of the backrest in intricate red and white embroidery with the regal silhouette of dragons outlined on its side wings, a fitting nod to the majestic creatures that marked the Targaryen dynasty. This chair will be the latest addition to the Secretlab Game of Thrones Collection, which sold out within days at launch, and had pre-orders booked up for months after it was brought back by popular demand.

"All of our designers are fans of the franchise, so when Warner Bros. Consumer Products asked us to create a House of the Dragon chair, we knew instinctively what it would take to create a product for fellow viewers, gamers, and fans around the world. It's almost second nature to us today, just like how Game of Thrones revolutionized TV shows," said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab