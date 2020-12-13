SEGA Announces Endless Dungeon With A New Trailer

During The Game Awards 2020, SEGA revealed a brand new trailer for a new game in the Endless universe called Endless Dungeon. Being developed by Amplitude Studios, this game is going to be a rogue-lite tactical action game in which you're basically engaging in suicide mission after suicide mission, only to be revitalized. You and a team of clever cohorts will be shipwrecked on a mysterious space station, in which you'll need to recruit a team to aid in protecting your crystal against what is essentially a nonstop wave of monsters. As of right now, the game doesn't have a release date, nor does it have any confirmed plans for specific platforms beyond the fact it will be out on PC and consoles. For now, enjoy the trailer as we wait for more info.

A brand spankin' new story in the Endless Universe : A space station that went to the dogs a long time ago. Some folks have been marooned here for decades—it's up to you to figure out what's happening, how (and if) you might get out…

Opening new doors for the rogue-lite genre: Behind every door is something that's nasty, new, and different. But if you've got the right turrets, the right iron for the right target, well you might just live… to open the next door.

Recruit your suicide squad : Round up your posse from a roster of peculiar characters and see if you can get to the core of the station in one contiguous piece. Control the whole squad by your lonesome or test your survival skills with friends in multiplayer!

Crystals are forever: You're gonna mostly be concerned about the health of a rock. Which you'll be carting with you along the way. Get ready to defend the crystal at all costs!