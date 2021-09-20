Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Uxie Cards

In honor of the current Shiny release and raid feature of the Lake Trio in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Uxie cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern cards. We'd love to hear from you as well, so chime in with your top Uxie picks in the comments below. Don't forget to check out my pieces on the best Azelf cards and the best Mesprit cards, which you can check out by clicking the Pokémon's names.

Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures Uxie: This is the final of the three Lake Trio cards in Mysterious Treasures by Ryo Ueda . Ueda renders Uxie perfectly over this swirling background. While it's nice by itself, seeing it with the Azelf and Uxie cards from this set elevates the trio of cards beyond their individual value.

This is the final of the three Lake Trio cards in Mysterious Treasures by . Ueda renders Uxie perfectly over this swirling background. While it's nice by itself, seeing it with the Azelf and Uxie cards from this set elevates the trio of cards beyond their individual value. Diamond & Pearl – Legends Awakened Uxie Lv.X: As the only Uxie Ultra Rare ever released, it's not bad at all. Shizurow draws Uxie well, even with a bit of a constipated expression, and Lv.X cards in general have a beautiful style with their silvery holographic borders.

As the only Uxie Ultra Rare ever released, it's not bad at all. draws Uxie well, even with a bit of a constipated expression, and Lv.X cards in general have a beautiful style with their silvery holographic borders. Sun & Moon – Unified Minds Uxie: Overall, I don't think that Uxie has been treated by the Pokémon TCG as well as Azelf and Mesprit when it comes to the artwork. I do feel that all three of the Legendary Lake Trio Pokémon should get more Ultra Rares and… you know, any Full Art… but Azelf and Mesprit have had some stunningly gorgeous cards. This is the best Uxie card to me, and the three in general stand out because most of the Uxie cards are quite basic. This one, illustrated by kodama, shows Uxie flying over a body of water that beautifully captures the golden glow of the setting sun.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all of the latest Pokémon TCG news.