Pokémon TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Azelf Cards

In honor of this week's exciting Shiny release of the Lake Trio in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at some of the best Azelf cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern cards. We'd love to hear from you as well, so chime in with your top Azelf picks in the comments below and stay tuned for pieces covering the top Uxie and Mespirt cards that will roll out during this event.

Diamond & Pearl – Mysterious Treasures Azelf: This Mysterious Treasures Azelf by Roy Ueda brings me back to when I first started collecting Pokémon cards. There is a beautiful simplicity to the first few generations of holographic cards when a holo was truly still a stunner of a pull. Here, Azelf floats through an icy blue-green expanse which, when seen in person, sparkles and swirls with beautiful holofoil.

Diamond & Pearl – Legends Awakened Azelf Lv.X: Believe it or not, this is the only Ultra Rare Azelf ever released. Azelf has been on holos, rares, and even uncommon cards, but this Lv.X with its silvery holographic borders is the only Ultra Rare Azelf ever released. With 3D artwork by Shizurow , Azelf emerges from the border here looking almost alien in appearance.

XY Black Star Promo Azelf: This may be my all-time favorite Azelf card. That is mostly due to chibi's painterly artwork that almost seems to have some Van Gogh action going with the mixture of swirling atmosphere and bright, glowing lights. This artwork is complemented by the holographic style of Black Star Promos, which uses the classic galaxy foil that was the longest-running main expansion holographic style before the Black & White era introduced era-specific styles. Galaxy foil continues in Black Star Promo cards, though, which makes the potential for beautiful, glowing swirls of holofoil high on this absolute beauty of a card.