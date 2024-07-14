Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Buzzwole, pokemon, Ultra Beasts

Buzzwole Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Buzzwole in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event centered on Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Article Summary Master the 'Shared Skies' with a Buzzwole Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Moltres, and Yveltal.

Defeat Buzzwole easily in raids with just two well-equipped trainers.

Learn the best techniques for catching Buzzwole, including Shiny odds.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Buzzwole, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Buzzwole Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Buzzwole counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Fly

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Buzzwole with efficiency.

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm

Staraptor: Gust, Fly

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Buzzwole will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Flying-types as a dual Bug/Fighting-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Buzzwole will have a CP of 1977 in normal weather conditions and 2472 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!