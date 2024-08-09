Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in August 2024.

Article Summary Monthly market update on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates as of August 2024.

Shiny Charizard ex tops the value list at $113.81, with iconic cards holding strong.

The set shows steady value, aligning more with Shining Fates than Hidden Fates.

Available product and stable market reflect the evolving dynamics post-hype.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $113.81 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $82.25 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $48.58 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $32.37 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $24.27 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $22.77 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $19.60 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $14.18 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $12.38 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.74 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $11.19 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $11.12 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $11.07 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $10.96 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $9.85

This month, the shifts in Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates were quite tame. This set remains readily available to anyone looking to buy sealed products, but we aren't seeing the value of the big hits fall quickly. One thing is for certain, though. The future of this set will be far closer to Shining Fates with a large amount of affordable Shinies than it will be to Hidden Fates which is backed with heavy hitters.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!