Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches New Dragon Quest Collab Event

Square Enix revealed details of the latest Final Fantasy Brave Exvius collaboration event with Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. This event isn't like others where there's a couple of things to do and then it's gone. This is one of those massive crossover events where they have dropped everything they can into the game so you get a full experience of a crossover. You're getting new units, special character battles, a premium summon, login bonuses and more. We have the full rundown from the devs below as this kicks off today and will run all the way until June 22nd.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can summon to obtain the limited time Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai collaboration units: Hero Dai, Martial Artist Maam, and Mage Popp as powerful NV units. In addition, players can obtain a free NV unit, Beast King Crocodine and awakening materials as login bonuses during the event period. By playing the collaboration event, players also can obtain more awakening materials to EX awaken Beast King Crocodine. Players can also obtain Vision Cards as EX Awakening Rewards. If players awaken Hero Dai (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3, they can obtain the Vision Card "Father and Son Dragons Set Out". By awakening Martial Artist Maam (NV) or Mage Popp (NV) to EX+1 and EX+3, players can obtain the Vision Card "Assemble, Disciples of Avan!". The Adventure of Dai NV Premium Step-Up Summon – Until June 22, players can get a chance to obtain Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai collaboration Neo Vision units: Hero Dai, Martial Artist Maam, and Mage Popp. Players can obtain a NV unit guaranteed at Step 3, and by performing a total of 3 summons from Step 1 to Step 3, their fourth summon on Step 4 can be performed for free.

Until June 22, players can get a chance to obtain Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai collaboration Neo Vision units: Hero Dai, Martial Artist Maam, and Mage Popp. Players can obtain a NV unit guaranteed at Step 3, and by performing a total of 3 summons from Step 1 to Step 3, their fourth summon on Step 4 can be performed for free. Limited-time Collaboration Events – This collaboration event which starts on June 2, includes a raid event "Decisive Battle at Sovereign Rock Castle!" and a challenge event "VS Mystvearn". Decisive Battle at Sovereign Rock Castle! – Until June 22, players can clear this raid event to obtain Sovereign Rock Castle Raid Coins and use them to perform a box summon for amazing rewards, including NV EX Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV), Super Trust Moogle Exchange Ticket, and special collaboration equipment like Knife of Papnica (Wind), Popp's Garb, and Dai's Clothes. Additionally, players can collect event points to obtain exciting rewards including, Guaranteed Ticket (4★/5★/NV) and the special equipment: Beast King Armour! VS Mystvearn – Until June 22, and players can complete this challenge event by defeating strong enemies and clearing the mission. By completing the challenge event, players can obtain collaboration units' fragments, NV EX Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV), Mystery Crystal and finally the event-limited Vision Card "Power Cut!!!".

Until June 22, players can obtain a free NV unit Beast King Crocodine on day one of the Login Bonus. By logging in daily, players can obtain EX Awakening materials to awaken the free NV unit Beast King Crocodine. The login bonus also includes a Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) x1,10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV) x1, Transcension Pearl x1, and more. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Daily Free Summon – This daily free summon is available now until June 22 and can be redeemed once per day giving players a 3% rate for collecting NV units with the limited time The Adventure of Dai units included in the summon pool.