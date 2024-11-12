Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Infold Games, Love & Deepspace

Love & Deepspace Has Launched New Cat-Themed Event

Love & Deepspace has launched a brand new event today as players will be able to take part in the "Yes, Cat Caretaker" event

Unlock new interactive Memories and outfits by tackling the challenging Hunter Contest dungeon.

Run a cat-themed restaurant in the Meow's Plates mini-game for top cat customer ratings.

Explore Linkon City arcade with love interests and join Xavier: Seeker Of Light giveaway event.

Mobile developer and publisher Infold Games has launched a new event for Love & Deepspace, as the Yes, Cat Caretaker event is available now. This is one of those events that's just super weird, and it feels like a randomly tacked-on event to get people to play the game for a short time to boost numbers. It literally all revolved around getting cat ears for four of the game's characters. That's the big goal here. We have the rundown for you below, as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Love & Deepspace – Yes, Cat Caretaker

In Love and Deepspace's most recent event, Xavier, Rafayel, Zayne, and Sylus are ready to share more five-star memories. During Yes, Cat Caretaker, players will have the opportunity to obtain new interactive 5-star Memories in the form of 'Cat Ear Cards' for all four characters. Players will have the chance to unlock 'Goodcat Code,' 'Floof Attack,' 'Tailwag Moment,' and 'Fluffy Treatment' from the limited wish pool, where new outfits for each character will become obtainable along with a host of rewards! The Limited Time Memory Growth Bonuses mean players can get new outfits, accessories, and upgrade materials by enhancing memories to progress through the story. These new Memories can be used in the brand-new versions of the Hunter Contest (5.9), a challenging dungeon with three levels for players to tackle across four phases. Completion will award players with even more valuable rewards!

The all-new 'Meow's Plates mini-game will see fellow cat lovers live out their dream of running a shop with and for their feline friends. Players will need to work hard to fulfill orders to each cat's liking by combining specific ingredients to make their dream dish. A whisker away from their order could mean a less-than-purrfect review, so fill up the satisfaction bar and strive to earn those top ratings. The more elusive cats can be tempted in by the aroma of good food once the satisfaction bar has been capped, so those who have worked hard enough to lure in their kitty customers can enter a bonus round where they will get the chance to increase their ratings overall.

Take a break from 'Meow's Plates' and bring one of the four love interests – Xavier, Rafayel, Zayne, and Sylus – on a date to the Linkon City arcade, where a new plushie, 'Coco Puff,' will literally be up for grabs. Deepspace Hunters who check in daily will receive a host of rewards during the Xavier: Seeker Of Light giveaway event. The Season 6 Promise Battle Pass is also getting a refresh, with a new stream of rewards to unlock each day when logging in.

