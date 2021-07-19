SEGA & Lavair Partner For Limited Edition Mega Drive Collection

SEGA and Lavair have come together for a brand new collaboration as they are releasing a special pair of shoes and hat related to the Mega Drive. As you can see from the images below, the two have partnered on a design that transforms the EXO model of shoes the company has into a special Mega Drive-looking brand. (Or Genesis-looking brand for those of us in the United States.) Here are some of the details from the company about this specific collection.

The four piece collaboration will feature two styles, the retro-hued EXO SEGA MEGA DRIVE ANALOG, and more understated EXO SEGA Mega Drive Mono, each arriving with matching caps. Lavair has reinterpreted its best-selling EXO style to combine luxury craftsmanship with stylish nostalgia for SEGA Mega Drive's first official shoe collaboration. These shoes retail at $276 (€233/£200) and caps are $70 (€58/£50). Shoe Size Run: US7 – US13 (EU40 – UK46, UK6 – UK12) The Mega Drive console (named Genesis in the USA), originally debuted in Japan in 1988, and took the world by storm in the subsequent years. The EXO SEGA Mega Drive flaunts technical aesthetics with a full thermoplastic polyurethane eye-stay and weather resistant toe guard and draped in a hi-tensile nylon upper. EXO sits on top of a streetwear-inspired outsole, combined with outdoor trekker detailing for optimal comfort underneath the brands' signature, lighter-than-air sole.

If you're a SEGA fan or a collector of all things related to this specific console, then these are going to be must-owns. However, like a lot of things created in this nature, they are limited. The collection will go on sale on July 23rd on Lavair's website and will be sold there exclusively until they have no more products to sell. Which, considering the branding and the nostalgia, might be a lot sooner than you think