SEGA Of America Announces Irvine HQ Grand Opening

SEGA of America has announced that they will be opening up their brand new Irvine, California, headquarters next week. The company revealed that their new office space is in Irvine's Innovation Office Park, as they have taken a brand new 31,700 square foot space that will house up to 235 local employees. This will include several members of the various publishing wings of SEGA's departments, as well as Atlus Games. We've seen SEGA's old digs in Irvine before for various demos, and while there will be some nostalgia for the office space they used to be in, the new space is definitely an upgrade. Here's more info from today's announcement, along with a quote from the company on the move.

"To commemorate the grand opening, the SEGA of America team is hosting an opening ceremony onsite today at Innovation Office Park. The ceremony welcomed back local SEGA of America employees and featured appearances by Co-COO of SEGA Corporation and CEO of SEGA of America, Shuji Utsumi, as well as classic games kiosk, food, drinks and music. The iconic Sonic the Hedgehog also made an in-person appearance to signal the opening of the office space. SEGA of America's Irvine space functions to facilitate onsite collaboration, creative ideation and media streaming opportunities for the North American SEGA team members. With an indoor and outdoor flow, ample meeting spaces for spontaneous conversation, and colorful branding, the Irvine space sets the tone for creativity throughout the SEGA of America team."

"The opening of the new SEGA of America headquarters in Irvine represents a new era for one of the gaming world's most esteemed brands," says Co-COO of SEGA Corporation and CEO of SEGA of America, Shuji Utsumi. "We're so proud to introduce this amazing new space for collaboration and creativity for the SEGA of America family. Since the company's founding in 1960, SEGA has harbored the spirit of quality, fun, and ingenuity in all our works. This new space helps to foster a genial and team-oriented culture to reinforce that purpose and create new stories and worlds that will entertain gamers for generations."