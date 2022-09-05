SEGA Releases New Overview Trailer For Sonic Frontiers

SEGA dropped a new trailer over the weekend showing off a better look at the upcoming release of Sonic Frontiers. The trailer gives you an overview of the game from the storyline to the gameplay to some of the new features and characters you'll run into. This is about as good of a visual description as you'll get ahead of the game's release, which will happen on November 8th, 2022. Enjoy the video and latest info below!

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games! Experience All-New Open Zone Platforming: Race across five massive overworld islands brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.

Unparalleled High-Speed Freedom: Adventure across the Starfall Islands and see what each has to offer at the speed only Sonic can deliver. Blaze a trail as you see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way…

Challenge Yourself In Cyber Space: Discover portals scattered across the island and venture into Cyber Space levels through portals scattered across the islands featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds, packed with challenges to put your skills to the test.

Cyber-Powered Combat: The Starfall Islands are home to strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. Use the all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades to fight strategically, combining moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos, and the new Cyloop ability to take down mysterious foes and colossal titans.

A New Adventure Full of Mystery and Intrigue: Become Sonic and journey to uncover the mysteries of the remains of an ancient civilization plagued by robotic hordes in Sonic Frontiers. With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide you, set out to save your friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.