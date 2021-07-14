SEGA Reveals New Trailer For Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

SEGA dropped a new trailer this morning to show off many of the worlds you'll be seeing in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. In what essentially serves as a gameplay trailer of sorts, the trailer shows off several different levels and how they have been cleaned up, remastered, or just been giving a little love for this new game. Some of these levels, just looking at them, makes you a bit uneasy and queasy as you can sense just how many times you'll be taking a dive off into the abyss because you can barely stay on a railing as thin as a vine. It's cool to see how some of these have been brought back to life in HD with new graphics giving them a ton of features they didn't have before. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released on October 5th, 2021.

Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel's worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals. In addition to the standard edition of the game, SEGA will also release a Digital Deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania featuring six additional classic character skins, three legendary console skins, 10 customizable Items and classic soundtrack. There will also be a special 20th Anniversary Edition of the game available at retail outlets that includes an art book, reversible cover, collectable sleeve and 10 cosmetic Items.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | Wondrous Worlds (https://youtu.be/beAw0MDAgvI)