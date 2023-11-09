Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sengoku Dynasty, Superkami, Toplitz Productions

Sengoku Dynasty Receives All-New Farming Update

Feel like farming in an open-world city-building simulator? Sengoku Dynasty now has a new update that will allow you to grow various crops.

Indie game developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions have added a new update to Sengoku Dynasty, giving players new options for farming. This update has given the multi-genre title a chance for players to seek out a true agricultural expansion that will give you hours upon hours of things to do as you farm multiple crops. We got the details from the devs below, along with a video showing off all you can do, as the update is now live.

"Sengoku Dynasty's Farming Update, which arrives in stages, starting with today's major content drop, introduces a diverse variety of land and water crops to grow and harvest, including millet, garlic, leeks, parsley, wasabi, turnips, as well as rice. The update isn't just limited to crops, though the introduction of a new village, Aratani, a peaceful farming village where players can interact with farming traders to restock their resources and embark on exciting new quests is situated in the southern region of Sengoku Dynasty's vast map. The update also introduces new farming tools and a new farming structure in the form of a compost station. Taking on board community feedback since launch, developer Superkami is also introducing the much-requested game feature of 'regrowth', which lessens the desolation caused by aggressive deforestation; Sengoku Dynasty players will notice that deforested or overly harvested resources will regrow or respawn, including depleted mining deposits.

"Keeping the sense of community and friendship alive, players who intend to work the land in co-op mode will also be able to greet their fellow players with a polite bow as one example of 12 emotes also added in te latest update, thus bringing a new level of expression into the game. The farming update is an integral addition to the game's overall premise, Sengoku Dynasty's rich historical and cultural setting provides a captivating backdrop, allowing players to not only embrace a bygone era marked by profound social and political shifts but also cultivate their own sense of prosperity and growth. The roadmap of content during early access will continue to add an exciting and diverse range of features and narrative elements for players to enjoy."

