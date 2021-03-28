Sentience Has Launched Onto Steam's Early Access

Indie developer and publisher Red Meat Games has released their latest game Sentience into Early Access on Steam this week. This game has been on our radar for a minute for having a cool concept going for it, along with the fact that it's currently a free-to-play multiplayer stealth game. The game will have you facing one particular choice which will dictate how the game is played in a world where humanity no longer exists and everything around you is currently ruled by an android society. Some of the androids develop sentience and through that development comes a resistance, which has now upset the balance of this once idyllic automation. Will you join them and rise up for individuality, or will you choose to seek those androids out and erase them to keep the status quo? Have fun making that decision! We got more info on the game below as you can play it right now.

Sentience is a multiplayer stealth game in a sci-fi cyberpunk dystopian Earth. Take on the role of a Sentinel to quell resistance, or become a newly-sentient Rogue to complete tasks and take down the system. Set in a sci-fi, cyberpunk dystopian earth, players must make a difficult decision—will they choose to play as a Sentinel, watching carefully for Rogues and working to maintain the peace of an android-driven society? Or will they choose to play as a Rogue, fighting back against the Sentinel oppressors in an attempt at freedom? Short round-based cooperative gameplay. Compete with other players online, or play offline with single-player round-based games against in-game AI.

For online multiplayer, a matchmaking system connects players with friends and other players. Players can communicate via optional in-game voice chat.

Engaging gameplay where players choose to fight for freedom from Sentinel (hunters) oppressors or keep the peace by keeping Rogues (hunted) at bay.

A unique take on the beloved stealth multiplayer genre, featuring an intriguing story set in a sci-fi cyberpunk-dystopian world.

Free-to-play with upgradeable cosmetic feature.