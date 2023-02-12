Session: Skate Sim To Release On Switch Next Month You can soon get your classic skating on with the Nintendo Switch as Nacon is releasing Session: Skate Sim in March.

Nacon and developer Crea-ture Studios Inc. confirmed they will be releasing Session: Skate Sim on the Nintendo Switch in March with a new update as well. The game will be the most updated version of the title when it launches for Nintendo Switch on March 9th, 2023, as they have added a few improvements to the title to help make it smoother and easier to get into. That is why everyone will be getting a free update for all the platforms it's already out on the same day, so everyone has the same copy. You can read more about the Switch version below.

"Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick," where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video."

"Among the improvements made, the development team paid particular attention to the early stages of the game and to make it easier to master. With the recent patches, users can enjoy a more balanced learning curve and improved tutorials. Nintendo Switch users will also benefit from these improvements. The developers are also working on new content for existing players. A new pro skater, a new map (not a city!), new missions, and new equipment items for greater variety in the game are all in development."