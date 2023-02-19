Seven Knights 2 Releases New Update Featuring New Legendary Hero Netmarble has a new update available right now for Seven Knights 2 as you get several upgrades and a new Legendary Hero.

Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Knights 2 as you're getting a new legendary hero in the form of Awakened Emotion Diana. This is a massive global update for the mobile role-playing game that will add the new hero to the roster for you to play, as well as the inclusion of a brand new pet, along with the Expanded Upgrade Dungeons, several new outfits, a few new events on the way, and more. We have the short developer notes below on all of the stuff they're adding with this update, as it is available for you to download right now.

"Awakened Emotion Diana (Legendary / Attack type) is the latest playable hero to join the game. Her skill allows players to target enemies with low HP, making her the perfect choice for finishing off enemies. She can continue targeting enemies even if they are in disguise or become unrecognizable. Her attacks remove enemy buffs and strengthen herself as she keeps up the pressure. Additional new game content includes the Legendary+ pet Valdur and expanded Gold Vault up to a total of 16 stages and increased rewards that will keep pace with Gold supply and player growth. Calm Night Sky and Fragrant Warm Breeze costumes are now available for Diana as well."

"From February 15 through March 2, Seven Knights 2 players can obtain a new hero, Diana by simply checking-in the game. Furthermore, for those who check-in for ten consecutive days, Diana's exclusive equipment is also available. In addition, players can complete in-game missions, check-ins or participate in push events, acquiring Diana's Memory Orbs. These orbs can be exchanged at Diana's Memory Shop for various items, including Diana's Calm Night Sky costume and new profile icon. The Pet Step Up Summon Mission Event will offer additional bonuses according to the number of times that players summon pets."