Seven Knights 2 Reveals First Year Anniversary Plans

Netmarble dropped new details this week for the upcoming first anniversary plans coming to Seven Knights 2. For those of you who haven't been playing the game or are unfamiliar with it, Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original title with a focus on the Daybreak Mercenaries. You will journey with them to find the last member of the Seven Knights "Rudy," which happens after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. That's what's been happening in the story so far, but now things will hike up a bit as they enter the game's second year. Before all of that takes place, the team have launched a brand new anniversary event that is currently underway and will eventually wrap up this coming Wednesday. We got the full rundown of everything you'll be doing over the next several days while the event is happening as they celebrate one year running.

To kick off the celebrations, players can access a special A/C/E Card collection event starting today and ending on November 16, 2022. During the limited-time event, those who collect three types of cards, A, C, and E, can exchange them for special gifts on the day of the update on November 16, 2022. Players can expect more details soon regarding the updates, including more about the two new heroes to be added and an all-new Orb System available to high-level users. Players must complete specific challenges to acquire the various cards:

Card C: Up to 5 cards can be obtained depending on the number of times the Upgrade Dungeon is played.

Card E: Up to 5 cards can be acquired depending on the number of times the Field Exploration is played.