Seven Knights Idle Adventure Adds Last Four Lords Of Old

Netmarble recently released a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as they have included Karma, the final Four Lords Of Old to be included in the title. A formidable character; while they do have some powerful moves, the crux of their abilities comes from helping other characters out. The update also added Legendary Hero Amelia as a playable melee hero who specializes in PvP. The team also added several new challenges for you to conquer, and the new 30-v-30 Guild Wars mode. We have the details below as the content is now active in the game.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – Karma

He is a Defense type hero who strengthens his allies' firepower and viability. His skills allow him to cast a shield to his teammates and grants Karma to debuff his enemies. When Karma successfully lands a critical hit, it grants a buff to his allies, increasing the final damage upon attacking enemies inflicted with Karma.

Guild War

The brand-new Guild War, a 30v30 PvP mode that allows guilds to fight against each other and increase their Destruction Score, is now available. Guilds with 20 or more members can participate in the mode, with the winner receiving rewards including the Medal of Honor to level up their Emblem growth system. This update adds several new challenges and a new boss, including the introduction of stages 13,601 to 14,400. The Salem Challenger Pass is now available through May 1, providing players the opportunity to obtain the Legendary Hero Salem. Additionally, players can battle the new Special Dungeon Boss, Giant Spider, until April 24.

The Rate Up Summon Event: Obtain heroes such as Karma, Amelia, Zahara and Nezha.

Obtain heroes such as Karma, Amelia, Zahara and Nezha. Spirited Mages' Carnival Event: Players can earn points that can be exchanged for the Legendary heroes Salem, Tara and Noa and various rewards including Hero Summon Tickets, Gold, Hero EXP, and more.

