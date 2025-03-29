Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallen Tree Games, Kwalee, The Precinct

The Precinct Receives New Mid-May Release Date

Do you have what it takes to make the tough calls at the right time? Find out this May as The Precinct drops for both PC and consoles

Article Summary The Precinct launches May 18, 2025, bringing neon-noir action to PC and consoles.

Become Officer Nick Cordell Jr. and tackle Averno's procedurally-generated crimes.

Experience thrilling vehicle chases and sandbox crimes in a dynamic, living city.

Engage with Averno's gangs and uncover dark conspiracies with tactical gameplay.

Indie game developer Fallen Tree Games and publisher Kwalee have given The Precinct an official release date of May 2025. If you haven't checked it out yet, this is a neon-noir action sandbox police game in which you'll make the tough choices from being a rookie on the force to an expert in several areas, trying to prevent and stop crime as it comes in. Everything from dispatch to patrol to the chopper in the air. We have more details and the trailer here as it arrives on May 18, 2025, for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Precinct

You are Officer Nick Cordell Jr. As a rookie beat cop fresh out of the Academy, you're on the front line of defence for Averno's citizens. Dive into a world of thrilling car chases, procedurally-generated crimes, and a healthy dose of 1980s noir as you protect the populace and solve the mystery of your father's murder in the line of duty. A love letter to classic cop movies, The Precinct combines police sim detail with action sandbox spectacle. Patrol the streets and respond to callouts to fight criminals, petty and powerful. Choose your own tactics in thrilling chases and shootouts. Feel the shifting power struggles of Averno's gangs in a living city full of procedurally generated crimes, from parking infractions to bank heists, street racing to drug deals.

Speed through the city in intense car and helicopter chases and pursue your mark through twisting alleyways before bringing them to justice. There's no need to be a lone wolf: You've got Averno's Finest backing you up, with an in-depth support system that allows you to call in squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, and more. Explore the ever-shifting criminal underbelly of Averno City. Deal with yuppies, bums, street vendors, and furious taxi drivers from the Projects to the Financial District. Chase perps through neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands, all subject to a day/night cycle and dynamic weather. This is the 1980s East Coast in all its neon-noir glory.

