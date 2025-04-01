Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, Snorlax

Gigantamax Snorlax Features in a Pokémon GO Max Battle Day

Six-star Max Battles introduce Gigantamax Snorlax to Pokémon GO during a weekend Max Battle Day event. What bonuses will be offered?

Event bonuses include increased Max Particle limit, frequent Power Spots refresh, and more Special Trades.

Join free and paid Timed Research for extra rewards like Dynamax Pokémon encounters and Max Particles.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards such as a Max Mushroom and 25,000 XP for event participants.

Gather every Pokémon GO Trainer you even passively know… because another tough battle is again. Gigantamax Snorlax arrives in six-star Max Battles for a new Max Battle Day event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Snorlax will debut in six-star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Gigantamax Snorlax will debut in six-star Max Battles. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades. The following bonuses will be active on April 19, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. For these bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. 2× Max Particles from exploring. 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access both a free and paid Timed Research: Free Timed Research leading into the event: Complete the Timed Research to encounter Dynamax Pokémon that are strong contenders for battles against Gigantamax Snorlax! These tasks will also award Candy and Max Particles to help power up your team. April 16 at 6:00 p.m. – April 19 at 5:00 p.m Dynamax Machop. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: 1 Max Mushroom, 25,000 XP. You'll also receive the following bonuses: 2× XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to access both a free and paid Timed Research:

