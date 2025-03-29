Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lambert Jackson Productions, Materia Music, Toby Fox, undertale

Undertale To Hold 10th Anniversary Orchestral Concert

Undertale fans will be getting a one-night only orchestra performance of the game's soundtrack to celebrate its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Undertale's 10-year milestone with a unique orchestral concert in London, June 2025.

Experience iconic tracks from Toby Fox's famed soundtrack in a one-night-only performance.

Lambert Jackson Productions hosts the concert, a partnership with Materia Music and Eventim Apollo.

Undertale, praised for its music and storytelling, continues to captivate fans globally since 2015.

Undertale fans will be getting a special event this June, as the game's 10th anniversary will be celebrated with an orchestral concert. Lambert Jackson Productions, in partnership with Materia Music, will hold a one-night-only performance at the Eventim Apollo in London, England, on June 22, 2025. Tickets have already gone on sale for the event, which we're guessing will sell out quickly. Considering its in London and there's no way for a majority of the game's fans to ever see it, we're hoping more dates will be announced elsewhere in the world, or at least a livestream will be made available to see it.

Undertale – The Determination Symphony

The epic one-night-only concert, featuring a 25-piece orchestra, will be performing developer Toby Fox's legendary music that encompasses Undertale's 10-year history. Fans will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to go on a musical journey from the initial fall into the underground, and leading them through the Ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall, Hotland, and so much more!

Undertale is a 2015 role-playing video game created by American indie developer Toby Fox. The player controls a child who has fallen into the Underground: a large, secluded region under the surface of the Earth, separated by a magical barrier. The player meets various monsters during the journey back to the surface, some of which may engage in combat. They can opt to pacify or subdue monsters in order to spare them instead of killing them. These choices affect the game, with the dialogue, characters, and story changing based on outcomes.

Outside of artwork and character designs by Temmie Chang and other guest designers, Fox developed the entirety of the game by himself, including the script and music. The game was acclaimed for its thematic material, musical score, originality, story, dialogue, and characters. The game has sold at least five million copies and was nominated for multiple accolades and awards. Several gaming publications and conventions listed Undertale as Game of the Year, and others have since listed it as one of the greatest video games ever made.

