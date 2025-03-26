Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in March 2025.

Article Summary Explore Pokémon TCG's market trends with a focus on Shiny-themed Paldean Fates in March 2025.

Top card values feature Shiny Mew ex and Charizard ex, highlighting their collector appeal.

Notable price shifts: Shiny Mew ex drops $20 while Clive Trainer Supporter's stock rises.

Overall, Paldean Fates card values mostly steady despite some small fluctuations.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $352.06 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $196.83 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $90.75 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $47.41 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $37.44 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $26.76 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $26.06 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $23.39 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.94 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $17.76 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $17.68 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $17.32 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $16.19 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $16.14 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $12.79

During a time where card prices are going through the roof, it's nice to see a little drop sometimes… and trust me, this is a little one. After skyrocketing in early 2025, Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare has now dropped by $20 this month. Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is on the rise, though, increasing by almost $10 since last month. The rest of this set remained relatively steady, with cards mostly increasing or decreasing in value by $1-4.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!