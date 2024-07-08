Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Announces Month Of 7K Event

Another weird event has been added to the mobile game Seven Knights Idle Adventure as they have announced the Month Of 7K event.

Netmarble has revealed another event launched for Seven Knights Idle Adventure as they celebrate the Month of 7K in the game. In the continuing series of making up weird events for weird occasions, the Month of 7K is to celebrate Seven Knights (7K) in the month of July (the seventh month). Yes, that is exactly the reason. Along with the name comes some new things to do that will keep you occupied all the way until July 31, 2024. We have the full listing of those below.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – Month of 7K

Month of 7K! Full of Rubies Check-In: Log in for seven days during the event period and receive Rubies. 7,700 Rubies will be given to players until the sixth day they check in, and players will obtain 77,700 Rubies on the seventh day.

Log in for seven days during the event period and receive Rubies. 7,700 Rubies will be given to players until the sixth day they check in, and players will obtain 77,700 Rubies on the seventh day. Month of 7K! Appreciation Special Check-In: Check-in for 14 days and receive the Month of 7K Appreciation Chests. These are filled with Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3 (x7) and Stage Clear Legendary Hero Chests. The Stage Clear Legendary Hero Chest offers up to 70 Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3. Players who log in and play for fourteen days in a row will be rewarded with the Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3 (x777).

Check-in for 14 days and receive the Month of 7K Appreciation Chests. These are filled with Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3 (x7) and Stage Clear Legendary Hero Chests. The Stage Clear Legendary Hero Chest offers up to 70 Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3. Players who log in and play for fourteen days in a row will be rewarded with the Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3 (x777). Month of 7K! New Welcome Check-In: New players of Seven Knights Idle Adventure can earn a total of 77,777 Normal Hero Summon tickets by simply logging in the game and playing for seven days. They will get the Month of 7K New Welcome Chest on Day 1, which contains Hero Summon Tickets, and the Month of 7K New Welcome Chest 2.

New players of Seven Knights Idle Adventure can earn a total of 77,777 Normal Hero Summon tickets by simply logging in the game and playing for seven days. They will get the Month of 7K New Welcome Chest on Day 1, which contains Hero Summon Tickets, and the Month of 7K New Welcome Chest 2. Month of 7K! Welcome Back Check-In: Those who return to the game during the event period will receive Seven Knights All Hero Summon Tickets (x7), Four Lords All Hero Summon Tickets (x4), and a Four Lords of Old All Hero Summon Ticket by checking in the game for seven days.

