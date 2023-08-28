Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights, Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Will Launch On September 6th

Seven Knights Idle Adventure will bring the latest chapter of the epic Seven Knights franchise to mobile devices next week.

Netmarble revealed this past week their next mobile game, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, is set to launch for iOS and Android on September 6th. As you may have guessed from the title alone, this game is meant to be a low-capacity idle RPG title in which you'll experience the game over time with very little thought or mechanics behind it. It's basically the RPG for people who don't have time to learn a whole new system. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer, as they are still pre-registering people on the game's website.

"Based on their flagship franchise and the successor to the original Seven Knights game, Seven Knights Idle Adventure has been reimagined as an idle RPG, developed with low capacity and low specification devices in mind with a guiding principle of easy playability; players will experience an expanded storyline with previously untold episodes of the original Seven Knights heroes. Collect and nurture returning fan favorites who have been reborn as cute SD characters. Featuring over 136 Seven Knights heroes, 25 pets, and 180 hero costumes, players can look forward to a variety of features and modes, including Main Field Exploration, 10v10 PVP Arena, Dungeon Delves Challenges, Conquest Request System, Infinite Tower, and numerous missions."

"As an official continuation of Seven Knights, a game enjoyed by 60 million players globally, Seven Knights Idle Adventure will be an exciting addition for fans looking to learn more and interact with their favorite heroes with a low time investment. Fans can delve into the unique narratives of beloved characters from the Seven Knights series by visiting the new website which launched today, including iconic fan-favorites like Rudy and Rachel. They can also explore comprehensive in-game lore and detailed features for the new idle RPG and stay abreast of future updates, with many more heroes and modes planned in the coming months."

