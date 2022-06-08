Several Industry Vets Form New Studio Called ZeDrimeTim

Several industry vets who used to work for Focus Home Interactive and Arkane Studios have created a new studio they're calling ZeDrimeTim. The team of developers for this new studio includes Romuald Capron who was the former studio director of Arkane Lyon (Deathloop, Dishonored), Cédric Lagarrigue who was the founder and former CEO of Focus Home Interactive publishing, Mika Tanguy, and Gilles Aujard, both of whom come from the world of visual effects in cinema and animation. The first project for the studio will be a game called Darwin's Paradox, which all we really know about right now is that it will be a sci-fi 3D title set to come out on PC and consoles sometime in 2024. We have a few quotes from those involved below as we wait now to see what they produce.

"Feature films and animation are increasingly using video game tools such as Unreal Engine," said Mika Tanguy, General Manager of ZeDrimeTim. "ZeDrimeTim studio's goal is unique and original: it brings movie and animation artists, together with video game talents around authentic productions"

After an already quite full career in video games, I wanted to get involved in a project on a human scale," said Romuald Capron, Executive Producer of ZeDrimeTim. "I was immediately attracted by the art direction and gameplay mechanics of Darwin's Paradox and I'm really excited to help the team at ZeDrimeTim, to turn that vision into a game with a strong identity."

"I have had the good fortune in my career to discover and support studios and their games which, despite their limited budgets, became great hits," said Cédric Lagarrigue, founder of ZeDrimeTim. "Darwin's Paradox has the ingredients that falls into this category. The excellent playable prototype and the positioning of the studio convinced me to invest in the project and accompany the team in this exciting adventure"